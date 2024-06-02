flag
Sovereign 1923 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1923 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1923 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,124,154

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1923
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:560 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1923 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 P at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1923 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1923 with mark P is 560 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1923 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1923 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

