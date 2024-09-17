flag
Sovereign 1923 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1923 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1923 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC510,870

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1923
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1923 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (106)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1923 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - June 15, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1923 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1923 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1923 with mark M is 810 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1923 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1923 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

