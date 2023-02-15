flag
Sovereign 1923 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1923 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1923 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC416,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1923
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15000 USD
Average price (PROOF):41000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1923 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (28)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1923 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 25,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
8566 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
15500 $
Price in auction currency 15500 USD
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2020
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Bolaffi - December 1, 2016
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 1, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 30, 2016
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 13, 2015
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 19, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1923 S at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1923 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1923 with mark S is 15000 USD for regular strike and 41000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1923 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1923 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
