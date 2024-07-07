flag
Sovereign 1922 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1922 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1922 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC608,306

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1922
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:14000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1922 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1922 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,900. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Naumann - July 7, 2024
SellerNaumann
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2016
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 19, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2013
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 24, 2011
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1922 M at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1922 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1922 with mark M is 14000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1922 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1922 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1922 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1922 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

