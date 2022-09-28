flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936

Sovereign 1922 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1922 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1922 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC578,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1922
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15000 USD
Average price (PROOF):18000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1922 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1922 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
14774 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
16467 $
Price in auction currency 12500 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 16, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Spink - December 12, 2019
SellerSpink
DateDecember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2018
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 19, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 5, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1922 S at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1922 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1922 with mark S is 15000 USD for regular strike and 18000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1922 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1922 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1922 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1922 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

