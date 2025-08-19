flag
Sovereign 1913 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1913 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1913 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Artemide Kunstauktionen

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,323,180

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1913
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:560 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1913 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1913 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 675. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 28, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 11, 2022
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateJanuary 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1913 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1913 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1913 with mark M is 560 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1913 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1913 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

