Sovereign 1911 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1911 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1911 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,851,451

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1911
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1911 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 2, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
SellerCoinsNB
DateJune 25, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1911 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1911 with mark M is 570 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1911 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1911 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

