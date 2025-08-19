flag
Sovereign 1911 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1911 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1911 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,519,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1911
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1911 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1911 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1911 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1911 with mark S is 620 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1911 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1911 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

