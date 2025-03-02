flag
Half Sovereign 1911 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1911 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1911 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC130,373

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1911
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:460 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1911 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1911 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - July 26, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 26, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Auctiones - November 15, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateNovember 15, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2014
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 2, 2011
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Heritage - December 14, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 14, 2010
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1911 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1911 with mark P is 460 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1911 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1911 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1911 with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1911 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

