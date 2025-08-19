flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1911 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1911 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1911 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC252,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1911
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:330 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1911 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (25)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1911 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 7, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 13, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 28, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Numisor - September 28, 2017
SellerNumisor
DateSeptember 28, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - August 24, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 24, 2017
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2014
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price

Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2013
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1911 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1911 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1911 with mark S is 330 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1911 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1911 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1911 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1911 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

