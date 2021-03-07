Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Silber Groschen 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1862 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau silver coins Anhalt-Dessau coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search