Silber Groschen 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

