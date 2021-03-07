Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Silber Groschen 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1862
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
