Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Silber Groschen 1855 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1855
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
