Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Silber Groschen 1852 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

