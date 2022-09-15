Silber Groschen 1852 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (1) No grade (2)