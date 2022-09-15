Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Silber Groschen 1852 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
