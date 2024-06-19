Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
2 Thaler 1843 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (23)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search