Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2 Thaler 1843 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (23)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

