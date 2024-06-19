2 Thaler 1843 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

