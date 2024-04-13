Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1862
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
