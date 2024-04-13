Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (3)
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1862 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau silver coins Anhalt-Dessau coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search