2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2)