Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61281 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

