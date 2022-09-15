2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61281 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

