Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1861
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61281 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
