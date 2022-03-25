3 Pfennig 1861 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)