3 Pfennig 1861 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,17 - 4,73 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
