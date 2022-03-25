Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

3 Pfennig 1861 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 3 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,17 - 4,73 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1861 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau copper coins Anhalt-Dessau coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search