1 Pfennig 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place August 2, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
