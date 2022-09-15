1 Pfennig 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place August 2, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (9)