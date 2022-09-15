Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

1 Pfennig 1862 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place August 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

