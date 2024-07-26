Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (493)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2876 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

