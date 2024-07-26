Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (493)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2876 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
