Thaler 1863 A "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1863 "Reunification of the Duchy of Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2876 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

