1/24 Thaler 1831 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1831 with mark Z. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2)