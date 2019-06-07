Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1/24 Thaler 1831 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1831 Z - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1831 Z - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1831 with mark Z. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1831 Z at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1831 Z at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1831 Z at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1831 Z at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1831 Z at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

