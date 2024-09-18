Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

4 Pfennig 1831 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,2 - 8,17 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
