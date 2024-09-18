Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
4 Pfennig 1831 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,2 - 8,17 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
