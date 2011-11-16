Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1 Pfennig 1831 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,97 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
