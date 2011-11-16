Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1 Pfennig 1831 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1831 Z - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1 Pfennig 1831 Z - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,97 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1831 Z at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg Coin catalog of Alexius Frederick Christian Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg in 1831 All Anhalt-Bernburg coins Anhalt-Bernburg copper coins Anhalt-Bernburg coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search