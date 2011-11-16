1 Pfennig 1831 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition VF (1)