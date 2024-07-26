Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1862 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (340)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

