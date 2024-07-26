Thaler 1862 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (36) AU (61) XF (187) VF (41) F (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (11) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (14) RNGA (1) ICG (1)

