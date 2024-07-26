Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1862 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (340)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Auction World (7)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (6)
- Bertolami (2)
- Busso Peus (13)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Felzmann (12)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (10)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (23)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (43)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
- Naumann (1)
- Negrini (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (31)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (43)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search