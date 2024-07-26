Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1834 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1834 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
