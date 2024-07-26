Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1834 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
