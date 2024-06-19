2 Thaler 1845 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

