Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
2 Thaler 1845 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
7289 $
Price in auction currency 6700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
