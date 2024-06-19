Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

2 Thaler 1845 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (21)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
7289 $
Price in auction currency 6700 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg Coin catalog of Alexander Karl Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg in 1845 All Anhalt-Bernburg coins Anhalt-Bernburg silver coins Anhalt-Bernburg coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search