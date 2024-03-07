1/6 Thaler 1862 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

