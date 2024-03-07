Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1/6 Thaler 1862 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5850 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
