Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1/6 Thaler 1862 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5850 RUB
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

