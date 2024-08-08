Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1/6 Thaler 1856 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,521)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5221 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
