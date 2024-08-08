Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1/6 Thaler 1856 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,521)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5221 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 26, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

