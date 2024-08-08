1/6 Thaler 1856 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5221 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

