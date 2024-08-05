Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

