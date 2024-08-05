Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,129 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 50 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 50 Franga Ari 1938 R (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2011
Condition PF53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Franga Ari 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

