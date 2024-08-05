Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,129 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 50 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Franga Ari 1938 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Franga Ari 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search