Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Künker (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Palombo (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6057 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 6, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
