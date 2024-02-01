Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • WAG (1)
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6057 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 6, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 6, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

