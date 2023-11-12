Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
9300 $
Price in auction currency 9300 USD
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
10715 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 6, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 6, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

