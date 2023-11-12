Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
9300 $
Price in auction currency 9300 USD
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
10715 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 6, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
