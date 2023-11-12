Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (9) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (4) SP64 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)