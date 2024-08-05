Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg" with mark V. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7922 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
