Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg" with mark V. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

