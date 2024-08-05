Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg" with mark V. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurora Numismatica (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7922 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 6, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
