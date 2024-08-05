Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Spink (1)
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6643 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5411 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 14, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date October 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

