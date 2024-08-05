Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7707 $
Price in auction currency 7400 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9533 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 26, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

