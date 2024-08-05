Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7707 $
Price in auction currency 7400 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9533 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
