Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5143 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6355 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Taisei
Date August 15, 2021
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
