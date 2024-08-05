Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA. Two stars

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5143 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6355 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Taisei - August 15, 2021
Seller Taisei
Date August 15, 2021
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 29, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 28, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - September 23, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date September 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

