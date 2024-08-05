Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (1) XF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (15) SP67 (1) SP63 (1) SP62 (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Coin Cabinet (1)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Nomisma (7)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

Numisor (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)