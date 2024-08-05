Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA. One star

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5826 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3466 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1927 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search