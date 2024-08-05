Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

