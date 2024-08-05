Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
19451 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

