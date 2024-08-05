Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
