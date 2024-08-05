Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

