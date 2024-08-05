Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • UBS (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
12987 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14048 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Pattern) at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

