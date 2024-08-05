Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
12987 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14048 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
