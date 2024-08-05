Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

