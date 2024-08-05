Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence". PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1937
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
9853 $
Price in auction currency 1460000 JPY
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
13770 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search