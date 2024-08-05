Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1929 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1929 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1929 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1929 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14846 $
Price in auction currency 2200000 JPY
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 15, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - October 19, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - May 15, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 26, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2012
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2011
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1929 R (Pattern) at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

