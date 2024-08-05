Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1929 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1929
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1929 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (2)
- Nomisma (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (3)
- Palombo (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14846 $
Price in auction currency 2200000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
