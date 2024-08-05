Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1928
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30072 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
21000 $
Price in auction currency 21000 USD
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
