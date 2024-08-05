Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30072 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (7) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) SP63 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (4)

Künker (4)

Leu (6)

Numismatica Genevensis (3)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

Westfälische (1)