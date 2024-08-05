Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30072 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
21000 $
Price in auction currency 21000 USD
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 9, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - October 19, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Leu - October 30, 2009
Seller Leu
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price

