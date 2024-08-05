Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1928
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18366 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
