Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,26 g
- Pure gold (0,9335 oz) 29,034 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1928
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19800 $
Price in auction currency 19800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
