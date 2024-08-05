Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,9335 oz) 29,034 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1928 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19800 $
Price in auction currency 19800 USD
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - October 19, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Leu - April 27, 2008
Seller Leu
Date April 27, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1928 R (Pattern) at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

