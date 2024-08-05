Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA. Two stars
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- UBS (4)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5458 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5826 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search