Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS61 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) GENI (1)