Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA. Two stars

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R PROVA Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R PROVA Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • VINCHON (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction VINCHON - December 6, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5458 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5826 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1926 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search