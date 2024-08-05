Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) SP67 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)