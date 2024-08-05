Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA. One star

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R PROVA One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R PROVA One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • UBS (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5682 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1926 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search