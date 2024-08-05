Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA. One star
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- CNG (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5682 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search