Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (18) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (8) MS60 (1) SP63 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (7)