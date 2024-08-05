Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA. Without a star
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5952 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5416 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
