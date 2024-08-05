Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA. Without a star

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5952 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5416 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

