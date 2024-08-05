Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

