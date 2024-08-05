Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R. PROVA. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA. Without a star

Obverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R PROVA Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 R PROVA Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. PROVA. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6884 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5411 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition MS62 CCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Bertolami - November 12, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date November 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

