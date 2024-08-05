Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: PROVA
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 10 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Spink (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4113 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3550 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
