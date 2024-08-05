Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) AU58 (2) Service NGC (4)