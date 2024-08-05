Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 R. PROVA (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: PROVA

Obverse Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 R PROVA - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 10 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 10 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. PROVA. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (2)
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4113 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3550 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Pattern) at auction Varesi - September 28, 2012
Seller Varesi
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

