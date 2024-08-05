Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
50 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,129 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 50 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Münzenonline auction for CHF 5,600. Bidding took place April 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3374 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4440 $
Price in auction currency 4440 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
