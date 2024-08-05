Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2169 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 17, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
6792 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PL NGc
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1938 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 20 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
