Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2169 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
6792 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PL NGc
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
