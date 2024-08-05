Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS65 ANA
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date August 31, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

