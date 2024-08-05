Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS65 ANA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
